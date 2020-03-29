Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Decreases By 28.5%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 27th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BCML opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. BayCom has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCML. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BayCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

