Short Interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Drops By 6.7%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,717,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ECHO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
ECHO stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $471.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $25.95.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.