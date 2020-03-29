Short Interest in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Declines By 6.7%

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 691,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,520,000 after buying an additional 113,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.