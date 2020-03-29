Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Drops By 6.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,426,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.