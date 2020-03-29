Short Interest in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Grows By 86.1%

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the February 27th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

In other news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,951.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.