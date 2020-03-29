Sidoti Cuts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $59.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Sidoti from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Heska stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Heska by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

