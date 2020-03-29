Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 188.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $142,000.

