SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Announces Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 1.01%.

SGRP stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

