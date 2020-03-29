SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $32.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

