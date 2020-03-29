Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) versus Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nephros and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.15%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17% Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 10.29 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.04 Spectral Medical $2.96 million 26.42 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Summary

Nephros beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

