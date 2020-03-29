Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.79, approximately 5,716,904 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,172,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

