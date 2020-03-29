Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $122.54 on Friday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.