Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 766.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 294.89, a P/E/G ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

