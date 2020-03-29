SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 621.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

