Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Stamps.com stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

