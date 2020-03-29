Steven K. Young Sells 282 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $21,152.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duke Energy alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $21,052.47.

NYSE:DUK opened at $80.19 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.