Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,795 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 665 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

OIL opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

