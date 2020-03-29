Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 911% compared to the average volume of 328 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

