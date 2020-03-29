Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. GMP Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.13.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.