Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 483.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

