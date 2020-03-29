Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2,112.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

