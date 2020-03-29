Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Taubman Centers worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of -0.45. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

TCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

