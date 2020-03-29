TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of TC Pipelines worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Savior LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. Analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

