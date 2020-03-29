Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.71.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.31. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.60.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

