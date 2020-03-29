Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefonica were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telefonica by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonica S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEF. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

