Tenneco Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $4,899,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,641,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 177,904 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.