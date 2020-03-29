Tether (USDT) One Day Volume Tops $37.56 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Tether has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and approximately $37.56 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex, OOOBTC and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00104674 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, QBTC, TOPBTC, BitForex, C2CX, LBank, Bit-Z, IDCM, BitMart, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, ZB.COM, UEX, FCoin, Kryptono, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Trade By Trade, MBAex, ABCC, BigONE, Bittrex, CoinEx, OKEx, Binance, IDAX, B2BX, Upbit, Coinut, Huobi, Bibox, CoinTiger, TDAX, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Exmo, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Kraken, Iquant, CoinBene, BtcTurk, EXX, Liqui, Poloniex, Instant Bitex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

