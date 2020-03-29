Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.