TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2,762.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,722 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TGTX opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

