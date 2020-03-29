Timothy M. O’reilly Buys 1,500 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Stock

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $10.17 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.