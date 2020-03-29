TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.46.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$141.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

