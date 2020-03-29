Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

