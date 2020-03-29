TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,905 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of TPI Composites worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.