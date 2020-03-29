TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 target price on the stock.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

TSE:RNW opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

