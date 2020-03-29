TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Down 9.7%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $358.13 and last traded at $363.01, approximately 714,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 704,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.86 and its 200 day moving average is $551.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,292,000 after acquiring an additional 90,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,348,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

