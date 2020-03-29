TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $11.76 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $273.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.