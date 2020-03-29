Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Tricon Capital Group stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.