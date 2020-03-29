Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Trivago were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago NV – has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

