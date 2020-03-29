TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

TTEC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TTEC by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TTEC by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

