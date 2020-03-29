TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading Down 9.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.88, 976,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,373,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.