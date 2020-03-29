TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI AG/ADR alerts:

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Commerzbank raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. TUI AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.