Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $802.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.