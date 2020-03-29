UBS Group Reiterates “€3.30” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.37 ($7.41) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

