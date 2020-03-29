Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 10%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price traded down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.25, 566,296 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 556,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $676.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

