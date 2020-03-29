UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 722,800 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 777,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,960 shares of company stock valued at $332,765. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,316,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

