Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

UA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.