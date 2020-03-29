Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30. Uni Select has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$544.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.