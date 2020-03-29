United States Oil Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 277,291 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 138,645 call options.

Shares of USO stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,024,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

