Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Trading Down 9.3%

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.50, 1,991,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,189,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Univar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Univar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Univar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Univar by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 251,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univar by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.