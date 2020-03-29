Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,526 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UE. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

UE opened at $8.83 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

